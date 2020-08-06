Gautam Gambhir urges Delhi Police to bring perpetrators of sexual assault to justice

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Two days after a 12-year-old was allegedly sexually assaulted and attacked in the Pashchim Vihar area of the national capital, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has demanded capital punishment for the guilty.

"The brutal rape of a 12 yr old child is absolutely horrific! Those animals deserve nothing less than death. All of us are praying for her and I urge the Delhi Police to bring the perpetrators to justice at the earliest," the cricketer turned politician said on Thursday.

Condemning the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said, I have spoken to the Police Commissioner. Police are trying to nab the accused. The government will ensure strict punishment for the accused. The government will provide Rs 10 lakhs to her family members."

The Delhi Police has filed the case under relevant provisions.

"A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and attacked in Pashchim Vihar area of Delhi yesterday. She was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital & later referred to AIIMS. A case has been filed under relevant provisions of POCSO Act," the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Women Commission Chairperson Swati Maliwal has also written a letter to Pashchim Vihar Police Station SHO, seeking details of the case. (ANI)

