Gautam Gambhir writes to Delhi's Chief Secretary for regulation of safety measures for industries in his constituency

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday has written to the Chief Secretary in Delhi government, Vijay Dev for the regulation of safety measures for all industries in his constituency.

Tweeting the picture of the letter, the BJP MP wrote, "The tragic fire in Anaaj Mandi is a message to all of us. Every authority must ensure strict compliance of all safety measures. 43 lives lost means 43 families destroyed."

In his letter, Gambhir referring to the Anaj Mandi fire said that he was deeply pained by the tragic incident which took 43 lives.

"Also there have been incidents in East Delhi constituency in the recent past. As is known that East Delhi constituency is densely populated with a large number of small scale businesses and factories, we need to learn from such unfortunate incidents and work towards ensuring the safety of lives on workplaces whether public or private."

The BJP MP said in this regard, "all the commercial and industrial establishment running in East Delhi constituency should suffice all the licenses pertaining to safety and security norms as we need to ensure the safety of lives first."

He urged the Chief Secretary to ensure that adequate measures are taken for the same and requested to start an awareness campaign for safety and security in Delhi.

"It is pertinent to mention that me and my office will always be available at any given point," he said in the letter.

As many as 43 people died and 16 others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in the factory at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road in the wee hours on Sunday. The Delhi Police have arrested Rehan, the owner of the building, in which the fire broke out. (ANI)

