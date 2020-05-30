Gautam Gambhir's father's car stolen from outside their residence, probe on

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir's father's car was stolen from outside their residence here in the Rajinder Nagar area, the police said on Friday.

Deepak Gambhir, the father of the former cricketer, owned the white coloured Toyota Fortuner, which was stolen on May 28.

After receiving the complaint, the Station House Officer along with other staff members reached the MP's house.

Police have obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and an FIR has been registered in the case, DCP Central Sanjay Bhatia said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

