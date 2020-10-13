Gautam Navlakha's task was to unite intellectuals against govt, introduced to Pak ISI General: NIA

By Nishant Ketu

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said in its chargesheet in the Bhima Koregaon case that Gautam Navlakha's task was to unite intellectuals against government forces and he "was introduced to a Pakistani ISI General for his recruitment by Ghulam Nabi Fai on the direction of ISI".

The agency filed chargesheet against Gautam Navlakha, Delhi University Professor Hany Babu and Stan Swamy in the Bhima Koregaon case in NIA Special Court Mumbai earlier this week.

It alleged that Navlakha's task was the recruitment of cadres for guerrilla activities of CPI-Maoist, a banned outfit.

"He (Gautam Navlakha) was working in an urban area and was assigned to unite intellectuals against government forces to defeat them both physically and otherwise. He participated in fact finding committee, assigned task for recruitment of the cadres for the guerrilla activities of CPI-Maoist and is also aware about the young activists from Delhi, Mumbai and Chhattisgarh who are ready to join and serve the Maoist revolution," the chargesheet said.

NIA said that Navlakha was actively involved in fixing appointments and meetings between active urban cadres and underground leaders of CPI-Maoist.

"During the course of the investigation, it is established that accused Gautam Navlakha had visited the USA thrice, to address 'Kashmiri American Council' (KAC) Conference organised by Ghulam Nabi Fai," read the chargesheet.

Fai was arrested by the FBI in July 2011 for accepting funds from ISI and Pakistan Government, but, failed to report the origin of those funds as required by US law, the agency said.



NIA said Navlakha wrote a letter to a judge of the US court trying Ghulam Fai's case for clemency and had also submitted letters to the US Court on behalf of Fai.

NIA said that the arrested accused Hany Babu is an active member of CPI-Maoist, and was in contact with arrested persons Anand Teltumbde, Rona Wilson, Arun Ferreira, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale, Varavara Rao, Stan Swamy and absconding accused Prakash alias Ritupan Goswamy, members of CPI -Maoist.

"Hany Babu was assigned to complete urban activities of CPI-Maoist which includes the release accused G. N. Saibaba who was convicted for his deep links with CPI-Maoist. Hany Babu was an active member of 'Committee for defence and release of Saibaba' wherein other arrested accused namely Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale, Arun Ferreira and Anand Teltumbde too were active members. Investigation has revealed that accused Hany Babu also organised collecting of money for the said purpose," the chargesheet said.

NIA stated that evidence collected during searches at premises of accused Hany Babu revealed the code/alias names used by CPI-Maoist cadres for communication with Gautam Navlakha.

Navlakha has been booked under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for an alleged conspiracy to topple the government.

He had surrendered before the NIA on April 14 in pursuance to the Supreme Court's direction and was lodged in Tihar jail. Though the case against him is pending in Mumbai, he had surrendered in Delhi due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The NIA said that its investigation has revealed that Hany Babu was in touch with one Paikhomba Meitei, secretary of information and publicity, military affairs, KCP-MC, an organisation banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"Further, it is revealed that accused Hany Babu was assigned by the party to do all present and the future task of RDF and to manage fact-finding Teams in parts of Eastern and Central India. He was also responsible for appointments of foreign journalists visit to CPI (Maoist)," the chargesheet said.

On January 1 in 2018, violence erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen.

The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon. (ANI)

