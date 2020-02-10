Gave constructive suggestions to govt on many issues, says WB Guv

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said here on Sunday that he has given constructive suggestions to the State government on many issues.

This comes amid the ongoing tussle between the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee and Dhankhar over one issue or the other.

"I will not violate the Constitution at any cost. I will follow the rule book. I don't believe in criticism. I believe in constructive suggestions. I have given my constructive suggestions to the state government on many issues," said Jagdeep Dhankhar while talking to media persons.

The ruling party had accused the Governor of running a "parallel administration" (ANI)

