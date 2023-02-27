"Gave evasive replies, did not cooperate..." says CBI on Manish Sisodia's arrest

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): After arresting Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday said that the former was giving evasive replies and not cooperating in the investigation.

The probe agency also said that Sisodia was earlier called on February 19 for investigation, but he sought time for seven days.

"The Deputy CM was issued a notice under section 41A of CrPC for attending the investigation on February 19, 2023. However, he sought time of one week citing his pre-occupation. Accepting his request, he was issued a notice u/s 41A CrPC for attending the investigation on February 26, 2023, for answering various questions evaded by him during his examination on October 17, 2022, and further questions relating to his incriminating role based on evidence collected during investigation of the case. However, he gave evasive replies and did not co-operate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested," the statement read.

"The arrested accused will be produced before the Designated Court, Delhi," it added further.

Sisodia was arrested by CBI on Sunday after eight-hour-long questioning in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy of GNCTD.

Shortly before arriving at the CBI office for questioning, the Deputy Chief Minister said false cases are being lodged against leaders of the party as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "afraid" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Conspiracies are being hatched by the CBI and ED and false cases being lodged against our party leaders because PM Narendra Modi is afraid of CM Arvind Kejriwal's rising popularity. As AAP grows further, BJP will continue to slap false cases on us. We are not afraid of the CBI, ED and their false cases," Sisodia said, claiming that people were starting to regard the AAP as an alternative to the BJP.

Sisodia also visited Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat before his arrest.

Reacting to the development his political aide and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal termed the arrest as "dirty politics" and claimed that he is innocent.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. There is a lot of anger among the people due to the arrest of Manish."

"Everyone is watching. People are understanding everything. People will respond to this. This will boost our spirits further. Our struggle will get stronger," he added in the tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

In response to the arrest of their senior leader, Aam Aadmi Party will stage pan-India protests today. (ANI)