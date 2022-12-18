"Gave red cards to hurdles like corruption, nepotism..." PM Modi gives analogy from sports on FIFA World Cup final day

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], December 18 (ANI): Making an analogy to football, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said in his address at the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council in Shillong that his government has given red cards to hurdles like corruption, nepotism, and discrimination in the last eight years.

In his address at a football ground, PM Modi said, "It is a coincidence that today when the final of the Football World Cup is taking place, I am in the midst of football lovers on the football ground itself. On the other side, a football competition is going on and subsequently this side, we are competing for development on the football field."



"I realize the match is taking place in Qatar but the excitement and enthusiasm are no less here," he said.

Recalling the efforts of his government in the last eight years PM Modi said, "In football, if someone's behaviour is against the spirit of the game, then he is shown a red card and thrown out. Similarly, in the last eight years, we have eradicated many hurdles-- corruption, nepotism, discrimination-- related to the North East."

"In the last 8 years, several outfits left the path of violence and followed the path of peace. In coordination with the state governments, the situation is being continuously improved to ensure that there is no need for AFSPA in the northeast," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, dedicated, and laid foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 2,450 crores in Shillong as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council (NEC).



In a step to further boost telecom connectivity in the region, PM Modi dedicated to the nation 4G mobile towers, of which more than 320 have been completed and around 890 are under construction.



PM Modi also inaugurated the new campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli and Shillong-Diengpasoh Road, which will provide better connectivity to the new Shillong satellite township and decongest Shillong. Modi also inaugurated four other road projects across three states: Meghalaya, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh.

On the sidelines of the event, PM Modi inaugurated the Spawn Laboratory at Mushroom Development Center in Meghalaya to enhance mushroom spawn production and also provide skill training for farmers and entrepreneurs.

An Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre in Meghalaya was also inaugurated by PM Modi to improve the livelihood of beekeeping farmers through capacity building and technology upgradation.

Notably, PM Modi inaugurated 21 Hindi libraries in Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, and Assam.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of six road projects across the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.



The foundation stone of the Integrated Hospitality and Convention Centre at Tura and Shillong Technology Park Phase -II was also laid during the event. The Technology Park Phase -II will have a built-up area of about 1.5 lakh square feet. It will provide new opportunities for professionals and is expected to create more than 3000 jobs, an official statement said.

The Integrated Hospitality and Convention Centre will have a convention hub, guest rooms, food court etc. It will provide the necessary infrastructure for promoting tourism and showcasing cultural heritage in the region, it said.

Meghalaya Governor Brigadier BD Mishra, Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Tourism and DoNER minister G Kishan Reddy and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

