Gaya: Minor dies after rape, accused absconding

Gaya (Bihar) [India], June 8 (ANI): A 14-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries here on Saturday after allegedly being raped by a neighbour the previous night.

Rajkumar Shah, City DSP said, "The accused has been identified, he belongs to Jharkhand. We are trying to locate him. We reached the spot today morning after receiving the information and sent the girl's body for post-mortem. The accused is a neighbour and works as a plumber. We have taken statements of the girl's relatives."

The victim, who was a resident of Shahmir Takiya area in Rampur police station limits, was allegedly taken from her house by a neighbour identified as Chintu Kumar and was raped at a secluded spot. The accused then dropped the victim back at home. He was allegedly thrashed by the girl's relatives after they learned about the incident.

However, the relatives of the girl did not report the incident to the police and neither did they admit her to a hospital. The girl died in the morning following which the police started investigations.

A case has now been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

