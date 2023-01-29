Gaya Police recovers huge cache of arms and cartridges from Naxalite hideout

Gaya (Bihar) [India], January 29 (ANI): In a big success for Gaya Police, a huge quantity of arms and cartridges including an AK-47 were recovered from the hideout of Naxalites, and pressure ID was also found.

The Gaya Police had information about the presence of Naxalites in the southern area of the Gaya district for the last few days. Based on the received information, intensive raids were conducted by Gaya police, CoBRA and CRPF soldiers. After intensive search operations at various hideouts, a huge quantity of arms and cartridges including AK-47 were recovered from the hideout of Naxalites, pressure ID was also found.

A large quantity of state-of-the-art weapons, magazines, pressure IDs and dozens of live cartridges have been recovered from Ladunia Pahar, Karibadobha and Tikwathan areas of Chhakrabandha police station area.



An AK47 rifle, SLR rifle, sprinkle rifle and magazine of AK 47 and SLR rifle have been recovered. Officers and jawans of Gaya Police, 159 and 47 Battalions of CRPF and Cobra 205 Battalion were involved in the raid.

In this case, Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti said that for the past few days, continuous information had been received that there is Naxalite activity in Aurangabad and adjoining areas of the Chatra district of Jharkhand.

SSP Bharti told that landmines have been laid on a large scale by the Naxalites in this area. However, the morale of the Naxalites has been broken due to continuous raids and many hideouts of the Naxalites have been busted. (ANI)

