GBN District Hospital sanitation workers protest to highlight their plight

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Many health workers of the district hospital here gathered at the District Magistrate office on Wednesday to complain about the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits at their workplace, where the coronavirus patients are being treated.

"We have requested the higher officials to provide us with proper equipment as our work is to clean the ward of the coronavirus patients. Our requests went unheard," said Neeraj, a sanitation worker at the district hospital, while speaking to ANI.

"There are no facilities for us in the hospital. We just get Rs 6,900 monthly. They have provided us with a local mask, gloves and shoes, which we are not able to wear in this weather," said Sachin Kumar, another health worker.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (GBN) District Magistrate (DM) Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, while talking to media persons in this regard, said that a notice has been issued to the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the District Hospital to provide these health workers with all required equipment.

"Whatever these workers were saying is correct. We have sent a notice to the CMS in this regard. The CMS has been directed to give all necessary equipment to these workers," said DM.

"The City Magistrate has also been directed to visit the hospital and look into the matter. They have also demanded an increase in their salary. We will also look into this soon," he added. (ANI)

