Gehlot announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for kin of 'pandaal' collapse victims, Rs 2 lakh for injured

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the kin of those who were killed in the 'pandaal' collapse mishap at Jasol in Barmer district, while Rs 2 lakh financial assistance for those who were left injured in the mishap.

Chief Minister Gehlot also ordered asked Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner BL Kothari to carry out investigations in the 'pandaal' tragedy, in which 14 people lost their lives, while 24 others were left injured.

The mishap took place at around 4:30 pm on Sunday due to sudden rain and storm. A 'Ram Katha' was organised at Jasol area of the district when the 'pandaal' got uprooted by strong winds, leading to the tragedy.

Chief Minister Gehlot, who reviewed the relief and rescue works at his office in the evening, also instructed the officials to ensure proper treatment, medicines and all kinds of help are readily available to the injured and the families of the victims.

Divisional Commissioner, Jodhpur, BL Kothari and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jodhpur range, Sachin Mittal have left for Jasol to take stock of the situation.

The deceased have been identified as Sundar Devi, Keval Das, Pemaram, Sanwal Das, Ramesh Kumar, Nenu Devi, Devi Lal, Jabar Singh, Champalal, Inder Singh, Jitendra, Narangi, Avinash and Mal Singh.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah among others on Sunday expressed their condolences over the 'pandaal' mishap.

"The incident from Barmer where the people listening to the 'Ram Katha' died due to the 'pandaal' collapsing is painful indeed. I extend my sympathies to the people who died in the incident and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Speaker Birla tweeted.

"Collapse of a 'Pandaal' in Rajasthan's Barmer is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery," the PMO quoted Prime Minister Modi, as saying in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his sorrow over the mishap. "Pained to know about the loss of lives due to the collapse of a Pandaal in Barmer, Rajasthan. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly," read his tweet.

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje also tweeted about the incident and urged the party workers to provide help to the victims of the tragedy.

"I appeal to all the BJP workers to help their brothers and sisters who have become a victim and to their families, due to the tragedy. I also request the state government to provide immediate financial help to the families of the victims and to those who are injured," Raje tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also tweeted: "Saddened at the deaths after the 'tent collapse' in Barmer, Rajasthan. My condolences to the grieving families. Our prayers that the injured recover quickly." (ANI)

