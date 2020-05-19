Gehlot approves proposal for free bus ride in roadways buses to Shaurya Chakra awardees

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 18 (ANI): Rajasthan government on Monday announced that "Shaurya Chakra" awardees of armed forces hailing from the state can travel in roadways buses free of cost.

The proposal was approved by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, an official release said.

With the decision, 770 soldiers of hailing from the state will be able to travel free of cost in all categories of roadways buses, it said. (ANI)

