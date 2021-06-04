Gehlot asks Centre for timely supply of black fungus injections

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 4 (ANI): As Mucormycosis or black fungus cases continue to escalate in the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged the Centre to provide Amphotericin-B vials in a time-bound manner to states.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said: "The Central Government had taken the responsibility of allocating Remdesivir injection to the states earlier. Similarly, the Central Government is also allocating the black fungus injection, Amphotericin-B. However, I feel that states are not getting injections on time, which is causing a lot of trouble to the patients."

"If this injection (Amphotericin-B) is given to the patients in time, then lives can be saved. I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan ji to ensure the availability of Amphotericin-B injections in a time-bound manner so that patients can be treated on time and their lives can be saved," he said in another tweet.



On May 19, the Rajasthan Government declared Mucormycosis as an epidemic in the state following a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state. On May 19, 130 black fungus cases were reported in the state.

Following the spread of black fungus cases in the country, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Sadananda Gowda on May 24 informed in a tweet that they have distributed 19,420 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B injections to states for the treatment of Black Fungus.

"We have distributed 19,420 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B injections to states for the treatment of #BlackFungus", the Union Minister informed. Among these 19420 vials, 1430 vials were provided to Rajasthan.

Amphotericin B is an antifungal medication used for treating serious fungal infections in patients. (ANI)

