Gehlot cancels meetings after 10 staff at his residence, office test COVID-19 positive

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cancelled all pre-scheduled meetings after 10 staff of Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and residence tested positive for COVID-19.

Visitors coming from different places are required to contact various personnel including security personnel at the CMO and CM's residence before meeting Gehlot.

The state's COVID-19 tally has reached 75,303 with the addition of 633 new cases on Thursday, the state health department said. (ANI)

