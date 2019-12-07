Gehlot requests PM to increase allocation of wheat

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to increase the allocation of wheat from 2,32,631 metric tonne to 2,53,302 metric tonne, to the state for benefit of families under Food Security Act.

The Chief Minister has also requested Prime Minister to review the Food Security Act, 2013 and Public Distribution System (PDS-2015), keeping in view the present situation and increasing families to be covered under FSA.

The request is to cover over 4.85 crore beneficiaries of FSA in the state (ANI)

