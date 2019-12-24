Gehlot slams Centre over not letting Rahul, Priyanka meet CAA protest victims' kin in UP

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday slammed the Center over halting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from meeting the families of victims of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Uttar Pradesh.

"It is absolutely undemocratic and unfortunate that senior Congress leaders, Rahul ji and Priyanka ji were stopped by UP police from meeting families of victims killed during anti CAA protests. Govt is not letting the opposition to stand in solidarity with the victims," Gehlot tweeted.

Both the leaders were stopped by the UP Police outside the limits of Meerut after which they decided to head back to the national capital.

However, the Meerut Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ajay Sahni and District administration denied that the leaders were restrained from entering and said that instead they were being informed about the imposition of Section 144 in the area.

"The leaders were given notice and were asked to meet the families in a peaceful manner after which they themselves turned back," added Sahni.

In the violent protests which erupted in Meerut last week, two persons were killed and a police post was set on fire.

In a bid to nab those who led the violence in the city during a protest against the newly-enacted citizenship law, Uttar Pradesh police on Monday issued posters with pictures of the rioters.

The posters of "wanted rioters" also said that people who provide information that will lead to their arrests will be rewarded.

Protests have erupted in several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, over the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

