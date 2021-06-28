Gehlot urges PM Modi to supply 'adequate' COVID vaccines to state

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 27 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to supply an "adequate" amount of COVID vaccines to the state to ensure the timely administration of its second dose.

"Rajasthan has been a leading state in vaccination. So far, over 2.36 crore people have been vaccinated in the state. The state has developed the capacity to vaccinate up to 15 lakh people per day, but on average, we are getting three to four lakh vaccine doses per day," Gehlot tweeted.

The CM further wrote: "Due to our efforts, the number of people who got vaccinated early on was among the highest. As a result, more than 70 lakh people would be due for their second dose by the end of July. To ensure time-bound expeditious vaccination, we have created a capacity to vaccinate over 15 lakh persons per day. Presently, our daily vaccination is limited to the extent of supplies received from the Central government. The daily average of vaccine doses received, since the start of vaccination drive for 18 years plus, has been 3 to 4 lakh only."

Gehlot further stressed the importance of ensuring 100 per cent vaccination at the earliest to prevent the third wave of COVID, and also to ensure that people are able to resume the activities related to their livelihood.

Therefore, I urge you to intervene personally and direct the concerned to ensure an adequate supply of the vaccines to the state, he requested. (ANI)













