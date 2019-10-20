Gen Bipin Rawat says 6-10 Pak soldiers killed as Army destroys 3 terror camps in PoK

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): At least 6 to 10 Pakistani soldiers were killed and three terror camps destroyed by the Indian Army, in a counter-attack after terrorists attempted to infiltrate into Indian territory through Tangdhar along the Line of Control (LoC).

Two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in the unprovoked ceasefire violation in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of October 19-20.

"On the basis of reports that we have been getting, 6 to 10 Pakistani soldiers have been killed, three terrorist camps have been destroyed. A similar number of terrorists have also been killed," Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said while speaking to reporters here.

The Army Chief said that on Saturday evening, an attempt was made by terrorists to infiltrate though Tangdhar and the Indian Army retaliated through artillery firing and caused "severe damage to terrorist infrastructure."

"We retaliated, Pakistan carried out attack firing at our post in which we did suffer. But before they could attempt the infiltration...It was decided that we target their terror camps. We had the coordinates of these camps," he said.

"In the retaliatory action, we have caused severe damage to terrorist infrastructure. Terrorist camps opposite Tangdhar sector have been destroyed," Rawat added.

The Army Chief also said that ever since the Article 370 has been abrogated, the force has been getting repeated inputs of infiltration by from across the border by terrorists who aimed to disturb peace and harmony in the state.

"Gradually things are returning to normalcy in the Valley, but obviously there is somebody who is working behind the scenes at the behest of terrorists and agencies that are some within and some outside country, in Pakistan and POK, who are trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere," said the Army Chief.

The Indian Army on Sunday used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian Territory. (ANI)

