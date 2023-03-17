Gen Bipin Rawat's biggest contribution was to change narrative of counter-insurgency in J-K: CDS Anil Chauhan

New Delhi [India] March 16 (ANI): Remembering late Gen Bipin Rawat on his 65th birth anniversary, Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan on Tuesday said Rawat's biggest contribution was to change the narrative of counter-insurgency and counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

"General Bipin Rawat was an operational man. His biggest contribution was to change the narrative of counter-insurgency and counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Whatever relative peace we enjoy in Jammu and Kashmir today is fall out of what he did as Chief of Army Staff (COAS)," said the CDS Chauhan.

On December 8, 2021, General Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

During his illustrious service, India's first CDS was conferred with PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM and Padma Vibhushan (posthumously).

He was a visionary leader and a scholar soldier, known for his professionalism, principles, conviction and During his four decades in service, General Rawat had gained vast operational experience in the full spectrum of warfare.



As a brigadier, he led successful counter-terrorism operations in Sopore in J-K and successfully commanded a multinational brigade under United Nations in Democratic Republic of Congo.

As a Major General, he had commanded an Infantry Division along the Line of Control in North Kashmir.

As a Corps Commander, he oversaw the conduct of hot pursuit of terror groups executed by the Indian Army's Special Forces into Myanmar. This was the beginning of the transformation of India's strategic culture from restraint to assertion.

Later on, as Vice Chief of the Army Staff, he was instrumental in overseeing the surgical strikes against Pakistan-based terrorist groups in PoK.

As Chief of the Army Staff, General Rawat's achievements were remarkable in all spheres of military and national security affairs. He followed the Indian Army's motto of 'Service before Self' as a guiding principle throughout his Army career.

As the first CDS, he rallied for organisational and structural reforms to integrate the Armed Forces. Path-breaking transformational initiatives and civil-military synergy will remain his legacy.

PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, ADC General Rawat was also the former General Officer Commanding of 19 Infantry Division and commanded the Division in 2012. (ANI)

