Gen MM Naravane lays wreath at Sikh Light Infantry Regiment Centre's war memorial in UP's Fatehgarh

Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane and Colonel of The Sikh Light Infantry laid a wreath at the war memorial at Sikh Light Infantry Regiment Centre on Friday, Fatehgarh in Uttar Pradesh, said IHQ of MoD (Army).



The General paid homage to the brave hearts of the regiment, who laid down their lives for the nation, added IHQ of MoD (Army).

