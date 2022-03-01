Gen VK Singh lands in Poland, urges Indians in Ukraine to 'watch out for guidelines' of embassy, MEA

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation General Vijay Kumar Singh on Tuesday landed in Poland to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals from Ukraine and urged the Indians stranded there to keep track of guidelines being issued by the Indian embassy in Kyiv and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Upon his touchdown in Poland, the minister interacted with Indian students at Guru Singh Sabha in Poland's capital city Warsaw.

Assuring them that the Indian government would make all efforts to evacuate its citizens, the minister said, "We have all hands on deck to ensure your safety," urging them to be patient.

"I have landed in Poland, and I am assessing the situation on the ground. Here, I have interacted with Indian students at Guru Singh Sabha, Warsaw. The Government of India will leave no stone unturned to bring back everyone safely," Gen VK Singh tweeted.

"I would like to reassure the Indian community which is still in Ukraine that we have all hands on deck to ensure your safety. Please be patient and watch out for guidelines being issued by @IndiainUkraine and @MEAIndia," he said in another tweet.

The Indian government has launched Operation Ganga for the return of Indians from Ukraine amid military operations by Russia.

The government has deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will oversee evacuation efforts in Hungary, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Slovakia, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Romania while Gen VK Singh in Poland.

The Union Government has been ramping up its efforts to evacuate Indians from Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the efforts to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. The meeting is being attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and senior officials.

The Prime minister had on Monday chaired two meetings to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga for the return of Indians from Ukraine amid military operations by Russia. Another meeting was held on Sunday. The Cabinet Committee on Security had met on February 24 in the wake of Russian military actions in Ukraine. (ANI)