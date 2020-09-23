Gen VK Singh pays tribute to soldiers on Haifa Liberation Day

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): On the occasion of 'Haifa Liberation Day', Minister of State of Road Transport and Highways, General (Retired) VK Singh paid tribute to the soldiers at Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk on Wednesday.



BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, RSS leader Indresh Kumar, and others also paid their respects on the occasion.

Haifa Liberation Day is observed to mark the Battle of Haifa when on 23 September 1918, Indian soldiers from the Jodhpur, Mysore, and Hyderabad Lancers liberated the city of Haifa in Israel. (ANI)

