General Bipin Rawat visited Eastern Command Headquarters on Saturday and Sunday. Photo/ANI
General Bipin Rawat visits Eastern Command Headquarters

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 18:40 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), General Bipin Rawat, visited the Eastern Command Headquarters in Kolkata on August 24 and 25.
On August 24, the CoAS was briefed by Lieutenant General MM Naravane, General Officer Commanding in Chief (GoC-in-C) Eastern Command on the operational readiness of the formations in Eastern Command theatre.
The CoAS appreciated the high standards of operational readiness of the Eastern Command and also expressed his utmost confidence over the capability of the formations of the Eastern Command theatre.
General Rawat during his visit also interacted with officers and soldiers and praised them for their professionalism and exhorted the troops to continue to work with zeal and dedication to overcome all challenges in the future.
The CoAS also visited the Palliative Care Centre 'Sparsh' in Barrackpore Cantonment which was established on April 4 earlier this year to provide succour to terminally ill patients and their families who are beyond active medical treatment and suffering from cancer, neurological disorders and other critical ailments. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 20:04 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:50 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:49 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:47 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:43 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:21 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:13 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:03 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:02 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:02 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:00 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 18:50 IST

