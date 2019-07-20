General Bipin Rawat visits J-K's Dras sector, reviews operational preparedness

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday visited Dras sector in Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed operational preparedness.

During the visit, he was briefed by the General Officer Commanding, 'Fire and Fury' Corps on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness in the sector.

General Rawat also interacted with soldiers deployed on the Line of Control (LoC) and was accompanied by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command.

While interacting with the jawans, the COAS appreciated the tenacity and resolve of the soldiers guarding the borders in the harsh terrain and extreme weather conditions.

Recalling the valour and sacrifice of troops who fought in Operation Vijay in this sector in 1999, he exhorted all ranks to execute their assigned tasks with the same josh, vigour, and responsibility.

He also called upon all ranks of the 'Fire & Fury' Corps to re-dedicate themselves towards upholding the values that the Indian Army stands for. (ANI)

