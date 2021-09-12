General Category Commission formed to plan for welfare, education, employment: Madhya Pradesh CM during Jandarshan Yatra

Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the state government has constituted a General Category Commission to plan for the welfare, education and employment of the general category.

"A General Category Commission has been constituted in the state. It will plan for the welfare, education and employment of the general category. Every effort will be made for the welfare of the general category," he said.

While interacting with the people of Bilaundh village during his Jandarshan Yatra in Satna, Chouhan said that every household, in every village of the state would have access to freshwater in the next three years.



"Through the Nal Jal Yojana, water will be supplied from house to house by installing taps in every village of the state. We are committed to achieve this target in the next three years," he added.

He also claimed that an electricity sub-station would be built in Shivrajpur to ensure uninterrupted supply. "By the year 2023, in any condition, we will bring water from Bargi dam in Shivrajpur," he added

Further, the CM also requested the people to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by September 30 and to also remember to take the second dose.

Addressing the crowd, he said, "You are requested to administer the first dose of the vaccine by 30th September and after that, the second dose should also be administered. Both doses are necessary for the safety of life."

"Today (Sunday), not a single positive case was reported in 17 districts of the state but don't be careless now, vaccine is essential for protection, it must be done," he added. (ANI)

