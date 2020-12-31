General Naravane receives Guard of Honour at ROK Army Headquarters

Seoul (South Korea) [India], December 31 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane received a Guard of Honour at Republic of Korea (ROK) Army Headquarters at Gyeryong, Additional Directorate General of Public Information of Indian Army informed.

The Chief of Army Staff also called on General Nam Yeong shin, Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea Army and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation.

Earlier on Tuesday, General Naravane had visited the Agency for Defense Development at Daejeon.



"Chief of Army Staff General Naravane visited Agency for Defense Development at Daejeon. ADD is responsible for research and development in defence technology in South Korea. COAS visit to South Korea strengthens bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries," ADG PI-Indian Army had written in a tweet.

General Naravane was on a three-day visit to the ROK from December 28 to 30.

During the visit, he met senior military and civilian leadership of the ROK.

Earlier this month, Naravane called on top Saudi Generals to discuss issues of mutual interest and defence cooperation as part of his second leg of the two-nation visit.

According to the Indian Army, it was for the first time that an Indian Army chief visited the UAE and Saudi Arabia. (ANI)

