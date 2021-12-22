General Officer Commanding 15 Corps discusses J-K security situation with Lt Governor

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 22 (ANI): General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps, Lt General DP Pandey called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.



The GOC briefed the Lt Governor about the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Discussions were also held on several internal security-related issues and their effective management.

The Lt Governor lauded the Army's role in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people of J&K and advised for heightened surveillance on vital installations while maintaining close synergy between the Security Forces and Civil Administration to effectively deal with any emergent situation. (ANI)

