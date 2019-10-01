Army Chief General Bipin Rawat handed over vehicles and various military spares to Major General Abdulla Shamaal, Chief of Defence Force, MNDF on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat handed over vehicles and various military spares to Major General Abdulla Shamaal, Chief of Defence Force, MNDF on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

General Rawat hands over vehicles, military spares to Chief of Maldivian Defence Force

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:57 IST

Male [Maldives], Oct 1 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday handed over vehicles and various military spares to Major General Abdulla Shamaal, the Chief of Defence Force of the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) here.
"These types of equipment will enhance the operational and functional efficiency of Maldivian Armed Forces," the Indian Army said in an official statement.
The move is aimed at cementing the military relationship between both the countries as the Maldives, due to its centrality to the Indian Ocean region, has always held prime importance for India.
Rawat is currently on a five-day visit to the Maldives in which he has visited the Military Hospital where the Indian Armed Forces medical team is providing support in functioning of the medical institution.
He also visited the victory monument in Male and paid tributes to the valiant martyrs.
Other than these engagements, General Rawat also met Sunjay Sudhir, the Ambassador of India to the Maldives who briefed him on cooperation activities and security-related issues of the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:26 IST

PM Modi has paid true respects to Mookerjee by repealing Article...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid true respects to BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee by repealing Article 370 and the move has ensured full integration of Jammu and Kashmir into India forever by remov

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:24 IST

AP govt to sell onion at Rs 25 per kg in Rythu Bazaar

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Keeping in view the steep rise in onion prices, Andhra Pradesh government has decided to sell the vegetable at the rate of Rs 25 per kg in government-run Rythu Bazaar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:15 IST

DMK urges PM Modi to make Tamil an official language

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Tamil as "one of the most ancient living languages", DMK chief MK Stalin on Tuesday urged him to take "all necessary steps" to make it one of the official languages of the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:13 IST

Rahul skips important candidates selection meetings for Maha,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was absent from the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting called by the party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Tuesday to select candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:02 IST

Possibility of me getting ticket cannot be ruled out: Eknath Khadse

Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Tuesday expressed hope of contesting as a BJP candidate saying that the possibility of him getting a ticket cannot be ruled out.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:00 IST

Pak a living example of fiscal mismanagement, Khan struggling to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that any mismanagement like "in our neighborhood" can lead to fiscal chaos and took a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan for using a special plane of Saudi Crown Prince on his trip to the US.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:56 IST

Chennai: Man held with six gold bars worth Rs 21.3 lakh

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A person was arrested at Chennai International Airport on Tuesday for allegedly possessing six gold bars weighing a total of 555 grams.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:51 IST

Announcement of Ayodhya Ram temple construction around Diwali,...

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): BJP MP Arjunlal Meena on Tuesday said that the announcement for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be made around the festival of Diwali this year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:44 IST

Vijayawada: Photo exhibition marking Gandhi's 150th birth...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): To mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, a photo exhibition of Mahatma Gandhi's statues around the world was inaugurated here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:32 IST

Karnataka: 4 killed after car collides with lorry

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Four people lost their lives in a road accident here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:29 IST

India at UNGA presented a clear choice between peaceful...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday appreciated the way India effectively unveiled its vision for lasting peace and development for humanity at the United Nations General Secretary (UNGA) and hit out at Pakistan for its mindset of 'violence, terrorism and warm

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:29 IST

Rahul Gandhi urges for timely compensation to flood-affected in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stressing on providing post-flood relief and rehabilitation to the people of the state.

Read More
iocl