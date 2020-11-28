Genesis Finance MD, others booked for fraudulent transfer of equity shares

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Delhi Police has booked Genesis Finance Ltd, its Managing Director Naresh Garg and 11 others in connection with a case related to the alleged fraudulent transfer of equity shares of the company by allegedly forging signatures.



According to the police, the FIR was registered on November 25 on the complaint of one Tript Singh.

The complaint said they had allegedly fraudulently transferred 62,500 equity shares of the company by allegedly forging signatures on share transfer deed, according to police. (ANI)

