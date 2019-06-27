German envoy's unique contest: Winners to get mini-ambassadors

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): German ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner, has started a unique contest on social media and the winners will get the chance to visit the German embassy as well as receive a miniature replica of Lindner's famous red ambassador car.

"Whosoever spots my red ambassador in the streets of New Delhi, will get a baby Ambassador car. All you have to do is click a picture of the car and tag the embassy social media account, be it on Twitter, Instagram or Whatsapp," Lindner told ANI on Wednesday.

The German ambassador is well-known among the Indian masses for his official red ambassador car.

"The idea for the content came to my mind after I witnessed the love of the people towards my Ambassador. This is the car Indians look and wave at. It has become a personality. So, I thought since people love it so much, let's have a contest," he said.

"When I went to submit my credentials to the President on May 21 this year I was told by many people that I should go by a fancy car, like a BMW or Mercedes, but I chose the ambassador. Since then I have been using it as my official car," he added.

The ambassador cars, manufactured by Hindustan Motors, were once the pride in India. However, they are seldom seen on the streets these days.

"The car was standing in a dusty corner here in the embassy. It was rarely used, primarily to fetch mails. We rejuvenated the car and now it runs perfectly. Earlier, I used it every now and then, but now this is my official car," the ambassador said. (ANI)