German national volunteering for NGO moves Kerala High Court alleging sexual harassment

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 6 (ANI): A German national, who came to India for NGO volunteer work, moved to the Kerala High Court alleging sexual harassment against the General Secretary of Sister Hatune Foundation, Asia Sector.

She filed a plea seeking to initiate criminal proceedings against the accused for various criminal offences committed by him, including the offence of Sexual Harassment.

Following the case, The Kerala High Court, on Tuesday, issued notice to the General Secretary of the NGO, the Central Government, the Commissioner, the Bureau of Immigration and the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO).

The victim was working as a volunteer teacher at the NGO, till 23rd September.



She alleged that the General Secretary of the foundation made sexual advances toward her and committed sexual offences with the girl students in the institution. She also alleged that the General Secretary collected fees for imparting lessons to the students, which was not contemplated by the foundation.

She also alleged that when she tried to disclose this, the General Secretary fabricated her termination letter and conveyed it to FRRO who cancelled her visa which was supposed to be expired in March 2023 and issued an exit permit and asked her to leave India on or before September 10.

Justice of Kerala High Court N Nagaresh stayed the nullification of her visa and the exit permit of the German national.

She also contended that the FRRO cancelled her visa without conducting any probe or giving her the opportunity to be heard which is arbitrary and illegal.

She sought direction to the Central Government and the Bureau of Immigration to initiate an enquiry into the validity of the alleged termination of her service and also to initiate proceedings against the General Secretary for the various criminal offences committed by him. (ANI)

