Get into battle mode, plan ahead to combat coronavirus: MHA to CAPFs

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Additional Director General (Medical) of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday asked all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to get into battle mode and plan ahead not only in theory but through practical demonstration and drills to combat coronavirus threat.

The ministry has sent detailed guidelines on the roles and responsibilities of the CAPFs when the country is combating coronavirus threats.

"Avoid international or domestic, air, bus or train travel for at least one month except when it is essentially required. Long-distance travel is the biggest cause of spread. All non-emergency leave of any kind may be cancelled forthwith. This will cut down travel risks as well. Cancel/ postpone all meetings/ boards for at least a month except for those which essentially required," MHA said.

The Ministry has asked CAPFs to avoid places that have heavy footfall.

"Avoid all places that concentrate large numbers of people in a small area i.e. schools, gyms, malls, open-air markets. theatres, temples. other places of worship, swimming pools, etc. Avoid gathering at the canteen," MHA has said.

The letter has asked para-military to avoid all administrative works by medical staff that can be postponed to recruitments, medical exams, etc.

According to the letter, the ministry has advised postponing all meetings with outsiders.

"Organise web-based meetings if urgent, don't meet in groups of more than ten. Avoid all conferences, sports events. Avoid visits to markets and malls," MHA has said.

MHA has asked CAPFs to make the personnel and families aware of self-quarantine and why it's important. The Ministry has also asked CAPFs not to spread false information and unverified messages.

"Do not forward unscientific, unsubstantiated messages on social media Correct such misleading messages with the correct information from credible sources. It helps to check panic and fear," MHA has said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has reached 147, including 122 Indians and 25 foreign nationals, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 184,000 people and killed more than 7500, as per the data available on the World Health Organisation website. (ANI)