"Get out of the syndrome of saying 'no': Uttarakhand Chief Secretary

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu on Wednesday said that the officers interested in saying "no" to any work should take Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).



He advised bureaucrats to get out of the syndrome of saying 'no' and asked them to read the mandates.

"Sometimes officers are afraid to take decisions and are more interested in saying 'no' than 'yes', officers having such thinking should take VRS," Sandhu said while addressing the 'Chintan Shivir' in Mussoorie today.





Chief Secretary SS Sandhu said that each officer would have to send the report within a week of this brainstorming camp which will last for three days.

"Whatever new and innovative ideas are coming out in this camp, we will have to give a comprehensive thought to them," he added.

The ongoing Chintan Shivir is being held at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie where a discussion took place on the topics of agriculture-horticulture, tourism, forests etc on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in the Shivir where he shared his views on empowering the state with the officers.



Earlier on Tuesday, CM Dhami while talking about the Shivir said, "The three-day 'Chintan Shivir' of our state began here today. We will discuss to see that departments perform well, there is a simplification, our state makes it to the best states by 2025, there is improvement in our work culture and proper coordination among everyone."

He further said that the Shivir would prove to be the one to take Uttarakhand forward in the direction of development and other areas. (ANI)

