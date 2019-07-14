BJP's strength in Goa Assembly has swelled after the induction of Congress MLAs in the party fold.
GFP meet at Manohar Parrikar's memorial violated its sanctity: BJP

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:55 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 14 (ANI): BJP's Goa unit spokesperson Damodar Naik on Sunday hit out at Goa Forward Party (GFP) for conducting a meeting at late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's memorial, saying that its president Vijai Sardesai has violated the sanctity of the place by holding a 'politically motivated' meeting.
On Saturday, the GFP held a meeting here at Parrikar's memorial to discuss the ongoing political crisis in the state, following the induction of 10 Congress MLAs into the BJP and removal of three GFP ministers from the Cabinet.
Speaking to ANI, Naik said: "GFP leaders during the meeting used words like Parrikar died twice, which indicates their mentality. We will not allow anyone to misuse the name of Parrikar for their political gain."
He said the BJP is strong enough to take ahead the legacy of Parrikar and others should not worry about it.
Naik said that the "coalition partners" including GFP did not help the BJP in campaigning during the Lok Sabha election.
Naik said if the coalition partners had continued to support the BJP genuinely, then they should not have asked for better berths in the government after Parrikar's death.
"Why the coalition partners were bargaining for better posts and portfolios after Parrikar's death if they had continued their support to the government as a part of assurance given to him," he asked.
Earlier in the day, Sardesai said that his party was withdrawing support to the BJP government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the state.
In a letter to Governor Mridula Sinha, Sardesai wrote: "Political Affairs Committee and the legislature party wing of Goa Forward Party met today and has decided unanimously to withdraw support to the Bharatiya Janta Party government led by Pramod Sawant."
This comes a day after Congress defectors, including former Leader of Opposition in Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar, and a BJP leader were on Saturday inducted into the Goa Cabinet while three GFP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Sardesai and an Independent MLA, were sacked as the Ministers.
The Congress rebel, Kavlekar will replace Sardesai as Deputy Chief Minister.
Kavlekar, along with two other Congress rebels -- Jennifer Monserrate and Filipe Nery Rodrigues and BJP MLA Michael Lobo -- took oath as ministers in the government headed by Sawant at a ceremony in which Governor administered the oath of office and secrecy to them. (ANI)

