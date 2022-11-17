Ghause Azam's movement begun to counter radicalisation: All Indian Muslim Jamaat head

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Ghause Azam movement was launched to counter lies and deceit as the revered Sufi saint Shaykh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, popularly known as Ghouse-e-Azam preached against violence and radicalisation, emphasized participants at a conference here to highlight the role of the founder of the Qadiri Sufi order.

Addressing the Ghause Azam conference at Hafizganj in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district recently, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, the national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Dargah Aala Hazrat pointed out that the founder of the Sufi Ruhani Silsila Qadiri founder had even as a child launched a movement against the lies and deceit.



The president of the Jamat linked with Bareilly's Dargahe Aala Hazrat further stated that the saint had often astonished the dacoits by speaking truth when he was a child.





The dacoits got so much impressed with the child's truthful nature that they forsake their wrongdoings and gave up dacoity to follow a pious path.

Ghause Azam, also known as Abdul Qadir, taught his disciples against violence and radical ideology, he added.



He spent his entire life promoting Sufism and teaching peace, he added.

Maulana further said in the speech that Ghaus-e-Azam spent in promoting Sufism and his teachings are about peace.

Qari Ghulam Mustafa, Tahir Raza Faridi, Ayaz Rizvi, Maulana Jafruding and Jarif Gadi also put forward their views during the conference. (ANI)

