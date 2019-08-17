Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The body of a 7-year-old girl was found in a sack in Abhay Khand here on Saturday.
A case of her abduction was earlier registered in Khora police station.
Police have sent the body for a post-mortem.
Further investigation is underway (ANI)
Ghaziabad : 7-year-old girl's body found in sack
ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:44 IST
Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The body of a 7-year-old girl was found in a sack in Abhay Khand here on Saturday.