Ghaziabad : 7-year-old girl's body found in sack

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:42 IST

Strict action will be taken against rumour mongers : IGP, Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): With the restoration of internet services in Jammu Zone, the police on Saturday requested people to refrain from sharing fake messages or videos that may vitiate the atmosphere in the region adding that strict action will be taken against those circulat