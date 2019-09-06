Representative image
Representative image

Ghaziabad: AIMIM activist arrested for hatching conspiracy in BJP leader's murder case

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:34 IST

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested Arif Muzim, an activist of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for his alleged role in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Tomar's murder in July.
"On July 20, BS Tomar was murdered in Dasna. During the investigation, many names came up and the accused were remanded. AIMIM activist Arif Haji has also been arrested in this regard and will be produced in court," Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Ghaziabad said.
Elaborating further on Haji's alleged role in the murder, he said, "On the basis of the interrogation of the accused, it was found that Haji had supported the conspirators in this case".
Earlier, Ghaziabad Police had arrested two accused in connection with Tomar's murder.
Tomar was shot dead allegedly by unidentified assailants in Dasna on July, 20.
"The assailants had come on a two-wheeler and fled after committing the crime, leaving their vehicle behind," Jadaun had said then. (ANI)

