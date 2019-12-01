Ghaziabad cops carry out anti-liquor drive, hundreds arrested

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 01 (ANI): In an overnight operation, Ghaziabad police arrested more than 325 people for consuming liquor in public places and prohibited areas.

The 'Operation Safe Drinking' was carried out by cops of various police stations in their respective areas.

"We received complaints about people drinking in public places like in their cars. So we started this operation in which 327 people were arrested for consuming liquor in public spaces," said SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh.

The police plans to continue with the exercise and punish the offenders in order to improve the law and order situation in the district. (ANI)

