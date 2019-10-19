Ghaziabad: Cops misbehave with woman, enquiry ordered after video goes viral

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A probe has been ordered after a video went viral in which some cops can be seen misbehaving with a woman, following a verbal altercation over some issue.

In the video of the incident, some police personnel can be seen having an argument with a person, who is refusing to get inside a police vehicle.

The woman intervenes in the issue, upon which one of the police personnel pushes the woman. Later the argument continues where the woman can be seen arguing about the absence of woman personnel and alleged misbehaviour with her.

Speaking about the incident, Manish Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad city said, "This video was getting viral since yesterday. It has been found to be from the Turab Nagar area of Ghaziabad. Circle Officer First has been directed to investigate the case." (ANI)

