SP (City) Ghaziabad Manish Kumar Mishra speaking to media
SP (City) Ghaziabad Manish Kumar Mishra speaking to media

Ghaziabad: Cops misbehave with woman, enquiry ordered after video goes viral

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 01:51 IST

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A probe has been ordered after a video went viral in which some cops can be seen misbehaving with a woman, following a verbal altercation over some issue.
In the video of the incident, some police personnel can be seen having an argument with a person, who is refusing to get inside a police vehicle.
The woman intervenes in the issue, upon which one of the police personnel pushes the woman. Later the argument continues where the woman can be seen arguing about the absence of woman personnel and alleged misbehaviour with her.
Speaking about the incident, Manish Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad city said, "This video was getting viral since yesterday. It has been found to be from the Turab Nagar area of Ghaziabad. Circle Officer First has been directed to investigate the case." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 01:58 IST

Salman Khan's aide Shera joins Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): With 3 days to go for Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Bollywood actor Salman Khan's long-time aide Gurmeet Singh alias Shera on Friday joined Shiv Sena.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 01:51 IST

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from a hospital here on Friday after being admitted here following some routine checkup.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 01:51 IST

UP: SIT constituted to probe Kamlesh Tiwari murder case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on Friday to investigate the murder of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 01:09 IST

In Aurangabad, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi woos voters with dance

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi was seen performing a dance step during a campaign rally in Aurangabad on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:37 IST

Northern Railway announces special trains for festive season

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Anticipating the extra rush of passengers during the festive season of Diwali and Chhath in the northbound trains, the Northern Railway on Friday announced seven pairs of special trains.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:28 IST

Why is Chandrakant Patil scared of contesting from Kohlapur?...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Friday hit out at the state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, questioning the latter's decision to contest from Kothrud instead of his native place Kohlapur.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:28 IST

India wins vote to host Interpol General Assembly in 2022

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): India on Friday successfully won the vote to host the Interpol General Assembly in the national capital in 2022, as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of its independence.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:23 IST

Chidambaram has lost 5 kg in jail: Sibal

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has lost five kilograms weight in jail since his arrest in connection with the INX Media case, his lawyer Kapil Sibal told the Supreme Court on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:21 IST

EC seizes over 78 lakhs unaccounted cash from Colaba assembly...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) on Friday seized over Rs 78 lakhs unaccounted cash in Colaba assembly constituency in poll-bound Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:21 IST

Rahul plays cricket after chopper forced to make emergency landing

Rewari (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday played cricket with local boys here after his chopper made an emergency landing at the KLP College ground here due to inclement weather.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:21 IST

DRDO signs 30 licensing agreements on Technology Transfer

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has signed 30 licensing agreements for Transfer of Technology (ToT) with 16 Indian companies, including three start-ups, at Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit 2019, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Frid

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:12 IST

Those who destroyed banking system now in jail, says Modi

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Oct 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a veiled dig at Congress leader P Chidambaram and also referred to arrests in bank fraud cases and said the government has undertaken a cleanliness drive in which more steps will be taken.

Read More
iocl