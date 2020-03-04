Ghaziabad district admin issues advisory regarding COVID-19

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): The district administration of Ghaziabad has issued advisory in schools with regard to COVID-19.

Speaking to media, District Magistrate Ghaziabad, Ajay Shankar Pandey said, "Our government is alert. Yesterday Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister did a video conferencing and told district administrators to be alert and take precautions. We have established an isolation ward here and declared an emergency number where anyone can give information related to COVID-19."

"Advisory is used in schools. The main advisory is to use masks and wash hands. The schools have been advised to make students aware of the disease and precautions to be taken. Private hospitals have been instructed to especially monitor those who come from the Coronavirus affected countries," he said.

"In Ghaziabad, we have followed up on 153 cases, out of which 9 were required tests and the good news is that all the tests have come negative. There is no need to be in panic and fear, just take small precautions and please not to heed to rumours," he added. (ANI)

