Ghaziabad doctor receives threats of beheading

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): A doctor in Ghaziabad has received threats of beheading through a WhatsApp call.

Dr Arvind Akela is associated with Hindu organisations, about which he keeps making statements. A few days ago at night, he received a call over WhatsApp which he did not answer.

Talking to ANI, Dr Arvind said, "I got a Whatsapp call on September 1, with a display picture of a masked man. I took the call then and got another call the next day. The caller threatened to behead me since I am a staunch Hindu believer".

SSP Ghaziabad Muniraj G told ANI, "Yesterday a doctor came and complained that he had received a threatening call on WhatsApp. FIR has been registered. We've given the number to the cyber cell for tracking. He (the doctor) has not asked for security yet".

The police are probing the matter further. (ANI)