Ghaziabad: Fire breaks out at paper factory in Sahibabad Industrial Area

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): A fire broke out at a paper factory in Sahibabad Industrial Area, Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning.

The fire department reached the spot and have been trying to douse the flames for more than two hours. Fire vehicles from private companies and Noida were also present on the spot.

Speaking to ANI, Sunil Kumar Singh, Chief Fire Officer, said: "The fire was caused around 7:15 am in the morning, following which we swiftly acted. The fire is under control now."

The damages caused by the fire are believed to be in lakhs of rupees. However, the fire department stated that the extent of the damage will be known after investigation.

The reason for the fire is not yet known. No casualties have been reported. (ANI)

