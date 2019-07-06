Ghaziabad: Man commits suicide after murdering wife, 3 children

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): A man has allegedly committed suicide after murdering his wife and three children in Masuri, police said on Friday.

"A man has committed suicide after murdering his wife and children in Shatabdi Nagar, Masuri. Prima facie, we found that he was an alcoholic. He suspected that his wife was having a relationship with another man," Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad, Sudhir Kumar Singh said in a video tweeted by Ghaziabad police on its official Twitter account.

"We have recovered a suicide note. He has stated that he gave poison to his family and later gagged their mouths to kill them. We are registering a case," the officer added.

The police said that the man's body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

