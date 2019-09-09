Representative image
Representative image

Ghaziabad: Man held for impersonating as DM's relative

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:54 IST

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Police on Monday arrested a person who faked his identity as a relative of the District Magistrate (DM) of Ghaziabad.
The accused has been identified as Pawan Pandey.
Superintendent of Police (SP), City, Shlok Kumar said: "The accused contacted several government officials through telephone. He faked his identity as a relative of Ghaziabad DM."
"We have recovered three mobile phones from his possession. He used to call government officials in Ghaziabad and asked them to do his works."
"We are questioning the accused. We want to inform that those who fake their identity and interfere in the government's work will face strict action," said Kumar. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:58 IST

CBI files chargesheet against Mansoor Khan, 19 others in IMA ponzi scam

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) founder Mansoor Khan and 19 others in an alleged multi-crore ponzi scam case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:54 IST

Another earthquake hits Chamba region on J-K, Himachal border

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Another earthquake of 3.2 magnitude on Monday hit the Chamba region on the Himachal Pradesh-Jammu and Kashmir border at around 9:27 pm.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:54 IST

Maharashtra govt expands ambit of farm loan waiver scheme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): With Assembly elections round the corner, Maharashtra government on Monday expanded the ambit of its farm loan waiver scheme to cover more farmers who have taken loans for various agricultural activities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:52 IST

Odisha: Patnaik Inaugurates "Tribal World Outlet" to promote...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated "Tribal World Outlet" (Adisha) in order to promote tribal products on large scale here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:52 IST

8 LeT terrorists arrested in Sopore

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Eight terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were arrested in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:52 IST

CISF apprehends two passengers at IGI airport in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): In two separate incidents, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed two passengers, one for impersonation and the other for carrying dual passports at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, an official statement said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:42 IST

AAP criticises BJP for not supporting Delhi govt's anti-dengue campaign

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh on Monday criticised the BJP for not participating in the Delhi government's anti-dengue campaign and accused the party of playing politics over issues of public welfare.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:39 IST

DPIIT to launch plastic waste management campaign

New Delhi [India], Sep 9 (ANI): The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has requested state governments to work towards collection of plastic waste from industrial estates, parks, corridors, nodes and industrial areas for the 'Swachhta hi Sewa 2019' campaign beginning from

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:35 IST

Governor urges Srinagar municipal councillors to work towards...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday interacted with the councillors of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) at Raj Bhawan and urged them to work towards making the state peaceful, progressive and prosperous.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:33 IST

Raja Bhaiya's father to be under house arrest on Muharram in...

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A day ahead of Muharram, Pratapgarh district administration on Monday put Uday Pratap Singh, father of former state minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, under house arrest as a precautionary measure in Shekhpura village in Kunda area.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:32 IST

JSP has agreed to all-party meeting to discuss uranium mining...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday said that Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan has agreed to the idea of an all-party meeting to discuss the issue of uranium mining in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:28 IST

Yediyurappa to visit flood-affected areas in Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will visit flood-affected areas in Belagavi district tomorrow.

Read More
iocl