Ghaziabad: Man held for impersonating as DM's relative

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Police on Monday arrested a person who faked his identity as a relative of the District Magistrate (DM) of Ghaziabad.

The accused has been identified as Pawan Pandey.

Superintendent of Police (SP), City, Shlok Kumar said: "The accused contacted several government officials through telephone. He faked his identity as a relative of Ghaziabad DM."

"We have recovered three mobile phones from his possession. He used to call government officials in Ghaziabad and asked them to do his works."

"We are questioning the accused. We want to inform that those who fake their identity and interfere in the government's work will face strict action," said Kumar. (ANI)

