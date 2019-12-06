Ghaziabad: MLA's representatives held for beating food inspector

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested two representatives of a local MLA in Ghaziabad for allegedly beating up a food inspector in Loni town of the district.

"On November 27, a complaint was registered by a Food Inspector named Ashutosh Kumar Singh who alleged that he was beaten up by two representatives of a local MLA," Rajendra Kumar, Loni's Circle Officer (CO) told media persons.

On the basis of the complaint, a team of police nabbed the accused from their residence.

"Further investigation into the matter is underway," Kumar added. (ANI)

