Ghaziabad: People sing 'bhajans' ahead of Ram Temple's foundation stone-laying ceremony

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): A group of people in Ghaziabad's Kaushambi were seen singing 'bhajans' to celebrate the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday morning.

Sardar Singh, one of the group members told ANI, "We are extremely happy that the day our ancestors had waited for so long, has finally come."

Adding to it, Dilip Singh, another group member said, "The day has come after a long fight and struggle."

"We are really thankful of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet and the judges who have made it possible to build this temple in Ayodhya today," said Dilip Singh.

We are giving the temple in inheritance to our future generation, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Ayodhya from the national capital to take part in the Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony scheduled to be held later on Wednesday.

In Ayodhya, Prime Minister Modi's first halt will be at Hanumangarhi temple, marking the first-ever visit by any Prime Minister to this temple. He will also be the first Prime Minister to visit Ram Janmabhoomi site.

The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare.

Prime Minister Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. (ANI)

