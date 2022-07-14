Ghaziabad Police arrest car driver for hitting cyclist, traffic constable

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Ghaziabad Police on Wednesday have arrested a car driver for allegedly hitting a cyclist and a traffic constable on July 12.

Speaking to ANI Alok Dubey, CO, Ghaziabad said, "Yesterday (July 12) evening a car driver hit a cyclist. When he tried to stop him, he also hit the traffic constable. On seeing the incident some people stopped the car and caught the driver of the car."





While the people were running after the driver, two people who were sitting inside the car drove away the car. The police seized the car and have launched a hunt for the other two accomplices who were in the car during the incident.



"But during this time two other persons in the car took away the car. The police arrested the driver of the car and also recovered the car. Efforts are on to arrest the other 2 persons who were in the car at the time of the incident," said Alok Dubey. (ANI)

