Ghaziabad police arrest man for sending obscene messages to women

"Ghaziabad Police yesterday arrested a man, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, for allegedly sending obscene messages to women. It has come to the fore that he sent obscene photos and videos to over 500 women in several states and demanded to have sex with them," Circle Officer Abhay Kumar told ANI. (ANI)

