Ghaziabad police books 3500 anti-CAA protestors, identifies over 300

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): More than 3500 people have been booked in Ghaziabad for taking part in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Police said around 300 of those booked have been identified with the help of footage of CCTV cameras, information provided by the locals and videos.

"The protest took place after people were returning home after offering prayers at the mosque. Some anti-social elements instigated them to protest. Locals have also told us that some political leaders were involved in the protest. We have identified more than 300 people," Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey told the media.

Officials said that the there was planning behind "tension" that erupted and "outside elements were involved".

Senior Superintendentof Police Ghaziabad Sudhir Kumar Singh said that situation is under control and the normalcy has returned to Ghaziabad.

"Peace has returned to Ghaziabad. The suspension on internet was lifted at 10 am today morning and we will review it. We will also rview closure of schools and colleges," Singh told ANI.

Protests were held against the Act at some places of Ghaziabad on Friday. (ANI)

