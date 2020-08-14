Ghaziabad Police files chargesheet in journalist Vikram Joshi murder case

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A chargesheet has been filed by the police in connection with journalist Vikram Joshi murder case in which 10 people have been booked, said Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ghaziabad on Friday.

"On July 20, Vikram Joshi was shot and later he succumbed to his injuries. 9 accused were arrested within 24 hours. Tenth accused Aakash Bihari was arrested on August 5. The process of filing a chargesheet in the Vikram Joshi case has been completed in a time period of three weeks," Naithani told ANI.

"All evidence has been collected. All accused have been booked under several sections including the Gagangster Act," he said.

Journalist Vikram Joshi, 35, was shot at by unknown miscreants near his residence in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad on July 20. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital later.

The incident occurred days after Joshi had filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar Police Station stating some men were harassing his niece.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey had said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced Rs 10 lakh economic assistance for Joshi's family. (ANI)

